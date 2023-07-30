trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2642375
INDIA Flood Update: Floods and rains have increased the difficulties across the country, deluge in Jaipur, sea in the city

|Updated: Jul 30, 2023, 01:56 PM IST
INDIA Flood Update: Floods and rains have increased the difficulties of the people across the country, flood like situation in Jaipur, the streets, localities, vehicles and houses of the city are all submerged. Badrinath Highway has been closed due to landslides caused by rains in Uttarakhand. In Telangana, the Godavari river is flowing above the danger mark.

