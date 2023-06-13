NewsVideos
“India has to deal with an aggressive China”, says president of US-India Strategic Partnership forum before PM Modi’s state visit to US

|Updated: Jun 13, 2023, 07:50 AM IST
Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s state visit to the USA, President & CEO of the US-India Strategic Partnership Forum Mukesh Aghi talked about how India has to deal with China and how technology can help India to have an upper hand in the diplomatic relationship.

