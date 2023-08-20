trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2651120
India just one step away from the victory of Mission Moon, Vikram Lander separated

Aug 20, 2023
Chandrayaan-3 VS LUNA-25 LIVE Location: Chandrayaan is now at the last stage of its mission. India's Chandrayaan is now only 25 kilometers away from the moon. So there Russia's Luna-25 has gone astray in space. Russia mission moon has failed.
