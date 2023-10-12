trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2674536
India launches Operation Ajay to bring back Indians

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Oct 12, 2023, 07:44 PM IST
Operation Ajay Launch: Israel Palestine War Update: ‘Operation Ajay’ is starting to ensure the return of Indians from Israel. Foreign Minister S Jaishankar made this announcement. More than 1300 Israeli people have died in Palestine-Israel attacks. Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu has made it clear that this war will be costly for Hamas.
