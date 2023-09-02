trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2656594
NewsVideos
videoDetails

'INDIA' likes Modi but opposition alliance is anti-Modi

|Updated: Sep 02, 2023, 07:02 AM IST
DNA: Meeting of opposition alliance INDIA continues in Mumbai. Meanwhile, the opposition alliance formed a coordination committee. After all, when the country's choice is Modi, then why is the agenda of the opposition anti-Modi?
Follow Us

All Videos

DNA test of ISRO's Aditya L-1! Know what is the purpose of Surya Mission?
play icon6:58
DNA test of ISRO's Aditya L-1! Know what is the purpose of Surya Mission?
DNA: 'Organ donation' changed the lives of 4 people, Suresh gave life to 4 people even after death
play icon2:14
DNA: 'Organ donation' changed the lives of 4 people, Suresh gave life to 4 people even after death
Lalu Prasad Yadav makes controversial remark on PM Modi during INDIA Alliance Meet
play icon38:54
Lalu Prasad Yadav makes controversial remark on PM Modi during INDIA Alliance Meet
Taal Thok Ke: 'One election'...why welcome, 'eclipse' on 'mismatched' alliances. India Meeting
play icon44:22
Taal Thok Ke: 'One election'...why welcome, 'eclipse' on 'mismatched' alliances. India Meeting
Know implications of One Nation One Election
play icon20:53
Know implications of One Nation One Election

Trending Videos

DNA test of ISRO's Aditya L-1! Know what is the purpose of Surya Mission?
play icon6:58
DNA test of ISRO's Aditya L-1! Know what is the purpose of Surya Mission?
DNA: 'Organ donation' changed the lives of 4 people, Suresh gave life to 4 people even after death
play icon2:14
DNA: 'Organ donation' changed the lives of 4 people, Suresh gave life to 4 people even after death
Lalu Prasad Yadav makes controversial remark on PM Modi during INDIA Alliance Meet
play icon38:54
Lalu Prasad Yadav makes controversial remark on PM Modi during INDIA Alliance Meet
Taal Thok Ke: 'One election'...why welcome, 'eclipse' on 'mismatched' alliances. India Meeting
play icon44:22
Taal Thok Ke: 'One election'...why welcome, 'eclipse' on 'mismatched' alliances. India Meeting
Know implications of One Nation One Election
play icon20:53
Know implications of One Nation One Election
opposition mumbai meeting,Opposition meeting,Arvind Kejriwal,Arvind kejriwal latest,arvind kejriwal india meeting,arvind kejriwal india alliance meeting speech,Kejriwal news,kejriwal latest speech today,opposition meet in mumbai,INDIA Alliance Meeting,india meeting mumbai,india alliance meet in mumbai,india alliance third meet,india alliance mumbai meetting,india meeting,kejriwal on india mumbai meeting,INDIA MEET Mumbai,Arvind kejriwal speech,