India logs 6,168 new COVID-19 cases in last 24 hours

India reported 6,168 new cases of COVID-19, 9,685 recoveries in the last 24 hours. The active caseload stands at 59,210. Total number of tests done during the previous day was 3,18,642.

| Updated: Sep 03, 2022, 12:30 AM IST

