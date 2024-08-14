videoDetails

Bangladesh Hindu Protest: Scuffle erupts between protesting Hindus, Bangladesh Army in Dhaka

| Updated: Aug 14, 2024, 11:06 AM IST

Bangladesh Hindu Protest: The anger of the Hindu community, which is constantly becoming a victim of violence by fundamentalists in Bangladesh, has burst out. In the picture that has come out from Bangladesh, people of the Hindu community are seen taking on the army soldiers. People of the Hindu community were protesting on the streets in Dhaka against the violence against Hindus. But the Bangladesh Security Forces deployed there tried to stop them... after which the anger of the people of the Hindu community burst out and they clashed with the soldiers. This is the first time that the Hindu community has directly opened a front against the army.