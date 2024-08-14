videoDetails

PTI supporters of Pakistan’s imprisoned ex-Prime Minister Khan rally to demand his release

| Updated: Aug 14, 2024, 11:02 AM IST

Pakistan Independence Day 2024: Big news from Pakistan where Imran Khan's party Tehreek-e-Insaf protested against the Shahbaz government. Late night PTI workers took to the streets and raised slogans against the government of Pakistan. There was a crowd of thousands on the streets. PTI workers also took out a bike rally. There were many areas where the police also arrested some people. Protests have taken place in many cities of Pakistan demanding the release of Imran Khan. The police team has detained hundreds of Imran supporters. Even today there will be a protest for the release of Imran.