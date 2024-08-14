Advertisement
trendingVideosenglish2777855
NewsVideos
videoDetails

PTI supporters of Pakistan’s imprisoned ex-Prime Minister Khan rally to demand his release

|Updated: Aug 14, 2024, 11:02 AM IST
Video ThumbnailPlay icon
Follow Us
Pakistan Independence Day 2024: Big news from Pakistan where Imran Khan's party Tehreek-e-Insaf protested against the Shahbaz government. Late night PTI workers took to the streets and raised slogans against the government of Pakistan. There was a crowd of thousands on the streets. PTI workers also took out a bike rally. There were many areas where the police also arrested some people. Protests have taken place in many cities of Pakistan demanding the release of Imran Khan. The police team has detained hundreds of Imran supporters. Even today there will be a protest for the release of Imran.

All Videos

Kolkata Lady Doctor Murder Case: CBI takes over probe, to send special team today
Play Icon05:39
Kolkata Lady Doctor Murder Case: CBI takes over probe, to send special team today
Watch Video on har ghar tiranga abhiyan in Lakshadweep
Play Icon03:42
Watch Video on har ghar tiranga abhiyan in Lakshadweep
BJP Leader shot dead in Bihar's Patna
Play Icon03:34
BJP Leader shot dead in Bihar's Patna
FIR Registered against Sheikh Hasina in Shop Keeper Murder Case
Play Icon04:06
FIR Registered against Sheikh Hasina in Shop Keeper Murder Case
Know which three zodiac signs are at risk of injury today?
Play Icon06:15
Know which three zodiac signs are at risk of injury today?

Trending Videos

Kolkata Lady Doctor Murder Case: CBI takes over probe, to send special team today
play icon5:39
Kolkata Lady Doctor Murder Case: CBI takes over probe, to send special team today
Watch Video on har ghar tiranga abhiyan in Lakshadweep
play icon3:42
Watch Video on har ghar tiranga abhiyan in Lakshadweep
BJP Leader shot dead in Bihar's Patna
play icon3:34
BJP Leader shot dead in Bihar's Patna
FIR Registered against Sheikh Hasina in Shop Keeper Murder Case
play icon4:6
FIR Registered against Sheikh Hasina in Shop Keeper Murder Case
Know which three zodiac signs are at risk of injury today?
play icon6:15
Know which three zodiac signs are at risk of injury today?