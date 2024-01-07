trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2707072
NewsVideos
videoDetails

India Maldives Dispute: Boycott Maldives trends on social media

Sonam|Updated: Jan 07, 2024, 04:24 PM IST
Follow Us
India-Maldives Dispute: India has expressed protest over the objectionable statement of the Maldives government minister. Minister Mariyam Shiuna has given objectionable statement against PM Modi. Mariyam Shiuna has given this objectionable statement after PM Modi's visit to Lakshadweep. Since this statement, #BoycottMaldives is trending on social media.

All Videos

Gujarat: 'BJP people are worse than dacoits,' says Kejriwal
Play Icon2:38
Gujarat: 'BJP people are worse than dacoits,' says Kejriwal
Lookout notice issued against TMC leader Shahjahan Sheikh
Play Icon4:15
Lookout notice issued against TMC leader Shahjahan Sheikh
Army's search operation intensified in Poonch of Jammu and Kashmir
Play Icon2:43
Army's search operation intensified in Poonch of Jammu and Kashmir
Why is #BoycottMaldives trending? People canceled Maldives tours
Play Icon3:7
Why is #BoycottMaldives trending? People canceled Maldives tours
C-130 landing in Kargil airstrip for the first time, video
Play Icon1:10
C-130 landing in Kargil airstrip for the first time, video

Trending Videos

Gujarat: 'BJP people are worse than dacoits,' says Kejriwal
play icon2:38
Gujarat: 'BJP people are worse than dacoits,' says Kejriwal
Lookout notice issued against TMC leader Shahjahan Sheikh
play icon4:15
Lookout notice issued against TMC leader Shahjahan Sheikh
Army's search operation intensified in Poonch of Jammu and Kashmir
play icon2:43
Army's search operation intensified in Poonch of Jammu and Kashmir
Why is #BoycottMaldives trending? People canceled Maldives tours
play icon3:7
Why is #BoycottMaldives trending? People canceled Maldives tours
C-130 landing in Kargil airstrip for the first time, video
play icon1:10
C-130 landing in Kargil airstrip for the first time, video
Maldives,india maldives relations,maldives election and india,maldives india ties,maldives india relations,India Maldives,maldives india tensions,India,Maldives President,indian army maldives,india maldives relation,india maldives relations in hindi,maldives india out campaign,india out campaign maldives,News,election in maldives,Latest News,maldives news,maldives on india,maldives india out,