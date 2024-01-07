trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2707102
India Maldives Relations: Maldives Suspends Three Ministers

Sonam|Updated: Jan 07, 2024, 06:34 PM IST
India-Maldives Dispute: Indian government has taken action on Maldives minister's comment on PM Modi and hate speech against India. After India's action, Maldives government has taken action against 3 ministers in this matter. Ministers Maryam Shuja, Malsha and Hasan Jishan, who made objectionable statements against PM Modi, have been suspended from their posts.

