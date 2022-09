India might get banned from Olympics... Here's why

The Indian Olympic Association (IOA) risks being banned from the Olympic Games by December if it does not resolve a number of governance and election disputes, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) said.

| Updated: Sep 10, 2022, 01:42 AM IST

