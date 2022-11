India-origin man in Elon Musk’s team can become the new Twitter CEO

Can another Indian-origin man replace Parag Agrawal to become the new Twitter CEO After the takeover Elon Musk fired top-brass including Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal. Sriram Krishnan who’s an ex-employee at Twitter is helping Musk to organize things at Twitter. Sriram also tweeted about helping Musk at the office