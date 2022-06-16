India outplays Hong Kong 4-0, and captain Sunil Chhetri crosses milestones in AFC Asian Cup

As India completed their AFC Asian Cup Qualifiers 2023 campaign with a thumping 4-0 win over Hong Kong at the VYBK Stadium in Kolkata, talismanic footballer Sunil Chhetri inches close to more international feats

| Updated: Jun 16, 2022, 03:12 AM IST

As India completed their AFC Asian Cup Qualifiers 2023 campaign with a thumping 4-0 win over Hong Kong at the VYBK Stadium in Kolkata, talismanic footballer Sunil Chhetri inches close to more international feats