NewsVideos

India outplays Hong Kong 4-0, and captain Sunil Chhetri crosses milestones in AFC Asian Cup

As India completed their AFC Asian Cup Qualifiers 2023 campaign with a thumping 4-0 win over Hong Kong at the VYBK Stadium in Kolkata, talismanic footballer Sunil Chhetri inches close to more international feats

|Updated: Jun 16, 2022, 03:12 AM IST
As India completed their AFC Asian Cup Qualifiers 2023 campaign with a thumping 4-0 win over Hong Kong at the VYBK Stadium in Kolkata, talismanic footballer Sunil Chhetri inches close to more international feats

All Videos

Olympian Neeraj Chopra breaks his own record with 89.30 metre Javelin Throw
Olympian Neeraj Chopra breaks his own record with 89.30 metre Javelin Throw
Can Plastic-munching ‘superworms’ be a scalable solution to recycling global waste
Can Plastic-munching ‘superworms’ be a scalable solution to recycling global waste
DNA: Understand from Anil Singhvi how to beware of economic slowdown?
16:14
DNA: Understand from Anil Singhvi how to beware of economic slowdown?
DNA: Is world heading towards economic recession?
6:0
DNA: Is world heading towards economic recession?
DNA: China Debt Trap - After Sri Lanka, now Pakistan's turn?
7:21
DNA: China Debt Trap - After Sri Lanka, now Pakistan's turn?

Trending Videos

Olympian Neeraj Chopra breaks his own record with 89.30 metre Javelin Throw
Can Plastic-munching ‘superworms’ be a scalable solution to recycling global waste
16:14
DNA: Understand from Anil Singhvi how to beware of economic slowdown?
6:0
DNA: Is world heading towards economic recession?
7:21
DNA: China Debt Trap - After Sri Lanka, now Pakistan's turn?