India Pakistan News: Army 'strike' near Pakistan border!

Sonam|Updated: Mar 09, 2024, 02:08 AM IST
India Pakistan News: Another bad news has come from India for Pakistan. The Indian Army is going to show the power of its weapons in Pokhran on the India-Pakistan International Border. This will include Indian forces and many weapons made in the country. And this news from the Indian Army must have increased Pakistan's concern.

