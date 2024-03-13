NewsVideos
India Pakistan News: Who is Tessy Thomas?

Sonam|Updated: Mar 13, 2024, 02:12 AM IST
India Pakistan News: Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated DRDO scientists on the successful test of Agni-5 missile, PM wrote on social media that DRDO scientists are proud of Mission Divyastra for the first test of Agni-5 missile with MIRV technology. But the big and special thing is that women have an important contribution in this project which increases India's defense power, the director of this project is also a woman, whose name is Dr. Tessy Thomas.

