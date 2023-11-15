trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2688514
India reached the final of the World Cup

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Nov 15, 2023, 11:12 PM IST
India has defeated New Zealand in the World Cup 2023 semi-final match played against New Zealand. Batting first, Team India had given New Zealand a target of 398 runs to win. In response to which New Zealand's batsmen failed. For New Zealand, Daryl Mitchell scored 134 runs while captain Kane Williamson was out after scoring 69 runs.
