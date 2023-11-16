trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2688676
India Reaches World Cup 2023 Final: What is going on in Pakistan on World Cup?

|Updated: Nov 16, 2023, 02:18 PM IST
India Reaches World Cup 2023 Final: Yesterday in the World Cup 2023 semi-final, India defeated New Zealand by 70 runs. With this, now Team India has reached the final of the World Cup. Mohammed Shami has become the 'Player of the Match' in tomorrow's match.
ISIS Breaking: UP ATS's big revelation on Aligarh module of ISIS
RAHUL GANDHI Breaking: Rahul Gandhi claims to form Congress government in Rajasthan
Uttarkashi Tunnel Rescue Update: Union Minister VK Singh reached Uttarkashi
Elvish Yadav case: Noida Police intensifies investigation in snake venom case
Xi Jinping and Joe Biden meet: Why did Biden change his point after meeting Jinping?
