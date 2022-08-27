NewsVideos

India remains stable despite its diversity: Outgoing Vietnam's Ambassador to India

Lauding India and its diversity, outgoing Vietnam's Ambassador to India Pham Sanh Chau on August 26 in Delhi, said that India remains stable despite its diversity even when the whole world is going through turbulence. “I see India growing globally. See what's happening in Europe. At some point, India became a magnetic place that drew in diplomats to make a case to India. When world is going through turbulence, India remains stable though it has diversity,” the Outgoing Vietnam's Ambassador to India said. “India isn't only growing globally, occupying a very important position in world affairs but also growing economically, socially. Determination I learnt from PM, that even children of India don't want to play with imported toys. India has become more inspirational, stronger,” he added.

|Updated: Aug 27, 2022, 05:00 PM IST
