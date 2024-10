videoDetails

DNA: Dispute over Masjid in Hindu Village!

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Oct 06, 2024, 02:14 AM IST

Himachal Pradesh is currently surrounded by disputes related to mosques. One dispute is in Sanjauli and the other in Una district. On one hand, while Himachal's Sanjauli was burning due to the mosque dispute for the past one month, now the dispute over a mosque in Una district is increasing. A mosque was secretly built in a village of Una district.