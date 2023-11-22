trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2691037
India restarts e-Visa service for Canadian citizens

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Nov 22, 2023, 02:40 PM IST
Canadian people have got big relief. As per sources, India has restarted e-Visa services for Canadian citizens. After almost two months, India has resumed electronic visa services for Canadian citizens.
