India’s Stock Market Reaches “All Time High” After BJP Wins, Investors Sees BJP In 2024 Polls

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Dec 04, 2023, 09:10 PM IST
Indian shares hit fresh all-time highs on Monday, driven by financials and energy stocks as state election results boosted market momentum emerging from strong macroeconomic data and easing global interest rate expectations.
