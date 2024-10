videoDetails

Ban imposed on drones in Prayagraj Mahakumbh

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Oct 09, 2024, 04:22 PM IST

Flying of drones has been banned in Prayagraj Mahakumbh. A ban has been imposed on flying drones in the fair area. Strict action will be taken against those flying drones. This decision has been taken from security point of view.