Badhir News: Mayawati blames Jat Community for Congress's defeat

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Oct 09, 2024, 04:56 PM IST
Badhir News: Mayawati's first reaction has come after Bahujan Samaj Party's defeat in Haryana elections. BSP supremo Mayawati has put the blame for the party's defeat in Haryana on the heads of Jats. Not only this, Mayawati termed the Jat community as having casteist mentality and even advised them to learn from UP. At the same time, BSP workers have been advised not to be disappointed after the defeat in Haryana elections.

