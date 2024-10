videoDetails

UP Government to deploy Tethered Drones for Security of Religious Places

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Oct 09, 2024, 04:26 PM IST

Yogi government has taken a big decision regarding the security of religious places located in Uttar Pradesh. UP government will deploy special drones for the security of religious places. Tethered drones will be used for the security of religious places in Ayodhya, Varanasi and Gorakhpur.