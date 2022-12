videoDetails

India seeking opportunity for long-term investment in Sri Lanka to counter China

| Updated: Dec 28, 2022, 10:40 PM IST

As Sri Lanka closes in on a $2.9 billion loan deal from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and its economy stabilises, India is seeking to land ambitious long-term investments, with an eye on countering the influence of regional rival China. India seeking opportunity for long-term investment in Sri Lanka to counter China.