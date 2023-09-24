trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2666636
NewsVideos
videoDetails

India set a target of 400 runs for Australia

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Sep 24, 2023, 06:56 PM IST
The Indian team has set a target of 400 runs for Australia in the second match of the ODI series. In this match, Shubman Gill (104 runs) and Shreyas Iyer (105 runs) scored brilliant centuries for Team India. Whereas, captain Rahul scored 52 runs and Suryakumar Yadav scored 72 unbeaten runs.
Follow Us

All Videos

Ramesh Bidhuri Controversy: Pramod Tiwari said - Bidhuri's statement has ruined the dignity of the House.
play icon3:19
Ramesh Bidhuri Controversy: Pramod Tiwari said - Bidhuri's statement has ruined the dignity of the House.
Danish Ali lashed out at Bidhuri - India felt embarrassed by Bidhuri's statement
play icon4:28
Danish Ali lashed out at Bidhuri - India felt embarrassed by Bidhuri's statement
MotoGP Bharat: 'Dhoom' Actor John Abraham Praises CM Yogi For Making ‘Moto GP’ Happen
play icon1:36
MotoGP Bharat: 'Dhoom' Actor John Abraham Praises CM Yogi For Making ‘Moto GP’ Happen
Asian Games 2023: Anurag Thakur Cancels China Visit Amid Row Over Arunachal Pradesh Athletes Entry
play icon0:58
Asian Games 2023: Anurag Thakur Cancels China Visit Amid Row Over Arunachal Pradesh Athletes Entry
NEW SANSAD Breaking: Sanjay Raut's statement on the new Parliament House - Parliament House is like a 7 star hotel
play icon2:36
NEW SANSAD Breaking: Sanjay Raut's statement on the new Parliament House - Parliament House is like a 7 star hotel

Trending Videos

Ramesh Bidhuri Controversy: Pramod Tiwari said - Bidhuri's statement has ruined the dignity of the House.
play icon3:19
Ramesh Bidhuri Controversy: Pramod Tiwari said - Bidhuri's statement has ruined the dignity of the House.
Danish Ali lashed out at Bidhuri - India felt embarrassed by Bidhuri's statement
play icon4:28
Danish Ali lashed out at Bidhuri - India felt embarrassed by Bidhuri's statement
MotoGP Bharat: 'Dhoom' Actor John Abraham Praises CM Yogi For Making ‘Moto GP’ Happen
play icon1:36
MotoGP Bharat: 'Dhoom' Actor John Abraham Praises CM Yogi For Making ‘Moto GP’ Happen
Asian Games 2023: Anurag Thakur Cancels China Visit Amid Row Over Arunachal Pradesh Athletes Entry
play icon0:58
Asian Games 2023: Anurag Thakur Cancels China Visit Amid Row Over Arunachal Pradesh Athletes Entry
NEW SANSAD Breaking: Sanjay Raut's statement on the new Parliament House - Parliament House is like a 7 star hotel
play icon2:36
NEW SANSAD Breaking: Sanjay Raut's statement on the new Parliament House - Parliament House is like a 7 star hotel
World Cup 2023,ODI World Cup 2023,India vs Australia 2023,world cup 2023 schedule,IND vs AUS 2023,ICC World Cup,ICC Cricket World Cup 2023,ICC World Cup 2023 schedule,world test final 2023,Ind Vs Aus,ind vs aus world cup 2023,world cup 2023 ind vs aus,ind vs aus wtc final 2023,World Cup,world cup 2023 india vs australia,india vs australia world cup 2023,world cup 2023 ind vs aus playing 11,ind vs aus world cup 2023 comparison,ICC World Cup 2023,