India Slams Pakistan: India gave such a beating...Pakistan started crying in UN

|Updated: Sep 23, 2023, 07:52 AM IST
India Reply to Pakistan in UN: India has once again exposed Pakistan. This time the Kashmir issue was raised by the Prime Minister of Pakistan in the United Nations. In response to which the Indian female officer has issued a strong rebuke.
