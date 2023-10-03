trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2670186
India to spy on Chinese activities amid Border Dispute

Oct 03, 2023
India-China Border Dispute: Indian government has taken a big step to stop the activities of China amid India-China Border Dispute. Now, India's James Bond will keep track of China's every move. Now the Indian government will create a spy cell on the Line of Actual Control (LoC). Know in this report how India will keep an eye on China.
