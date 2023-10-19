trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2677500
NewsVideos
videoDetails

India vs Bangladesh: Akhtar's shocking reaction on Kohli's bowling!

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Oct 19, 2023, 09:34 PM IST
Bangladesh has given a target of 257 runs to India in the 17th match of the World Cup. All the fans were surprised to see Virat Kohli bowling like this on the cricket field against Bangladesh after a long time. What did Akhtar say on Kohli's bowling in The Cricket Show?
Follow Us

All Videos

PM Modi Talks To Palestine President: Modi's big statement in support of Palestine!
play icon1:32
PM Modi Talks To Palestine President: Modi's big statement in support of Palestine!
UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak Arrives In Israel Amid Of Ongoing War To Offer Solidarity For Israel
play icon1:25
UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak Arrives In Israel Amid Of Ongoing War To Offer Solidarity For Israel
Canadian PM Justin Trudeau noted spike in antisemitism in Canada Since Israel-Hamas War
play icon1:37
Canadian PM Justin Trudeau noted spike in antisemitism in Canada Since Israel-Hamas War
Putin deployed hypersonic missile in Israeli war
play icon2:13
Putin deployed hypersonic missile in Israeli war
Vladimir Putin's statement on Israeli war
play icon1:30
Vladimir Putin's statement on Israeli war

Trending Videos

PM Modi Talks To Palestine President: Modi's big statement in support of Palestine!
play icon1:32
PM Modi Talks To Palestine President: Modi's big statement in support of Palestine!
UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak Arrives In Israel Amid Of Ongoing War To Offer Solidarity For Israel
play icon1:25
UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak Arrives In Israel Amid Of Ongoing War To Offer Solidarity For Israel
Canadian PM Justin Trudeau noted spike in antisemitism in Canada Since Israel-Hamas War
play icon1:37
Canadian PM Justin Trudeau noted spike in antisemitism in Canada Since Israel-Hamas War
Putin deployed hypersonic missile in Israeli war
play icon2:13
Putin deployed hypersonic missile in Israeli war
Vladimir Putin's statement on Israeli war
play icon1:30
Vladimir Putin's statement on Israeli war
India vs Bangladesh Live Score,India vs Bangladesh Live,Virat Kohli,Rohit Sharma,India vs Bangladesh,India vs Bangladesh Live,Bangladesh vs India live,india vs bangladesh live match today,India vs Bangladesh Live Score,india vs bangladesh 2023,india vs bangladesh dream11 team,india vs bangladesh asia cup 2023,Shoaib Akhtar,shoaib akhtar on ind vs ban,shoaib akhtar on india vs bangladesh,the cricket show,virat kohli bowling video,Ind vs Pak,kohli bowling,