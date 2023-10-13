trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2674685
India vs Pakistan World Cup 2023: Tight security arrangements in Ahmedabad

|Updated: Oct 13, 2023, 11:08 AM IST
India vs Pakistan World Cup 2023: Team India has now reached Ahmedabad. The Indian team will face arch-rival Pakistan on October 14 at the Narendra Modi Cricket Stadium. Tight security arrangements have been made for this match. Khalistanis are keeping an eye on this match.
