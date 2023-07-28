trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2641731
India Vs West Indies 2023 1st ODI Highlights: Several Records Broken As India Destroy West Indies

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jul 28, 2023, 05:46 PM IST
India defeated West Indies by five wickets to win the first One Day International and grab a 1-0 series lead. Men in Blue have now defeated the West Indies in ODIs nine times in a row. On their path to triumph, Rohit Sharma and the team shattered several records.

