India will hold Centre, Manipur govt guilty for Manipur situation: Brinda Karat

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jul 20, 2023, 03:50 PM IST
CPI(M) leader Brinda Karat expressed anger and dissent after a video from Manipur went viral on July 19 where two naked women were harassed and forced to parade on the streets by a group of miscreants.
