India will host SCO Summit, China-Pakistan will attend

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jul 01, 2023, 08:48 AM IST
The SCO meeting to be held in India will be attended virtually by the President of China and the PM of Pakistan. The Foreign Ministry of both the countries confirmed this. There will be a virtual meeting under the chairmanship of PM Modi on 4th July.
