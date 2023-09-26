trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2667410
India wins gold medal in horse riding after 41 years

|Updated: Sep 26, 2023, 03:41 PM IST
Asian Games 2023 Equestrian: India has created history in the Asian Games. After 41 years, India has won the gold medal in horse riding. The Indian team of Anush Agarwal, Hriday Vipul Kheda, Sudipati Hazel and Divyakriti Singh won the gold medal in the dress team event with a score of 209.205.
