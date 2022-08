India@75: Indian authors who have won the Man Booker Prize

A look at all the renowned Indian writers who have won the prestigious Man Booker Prize, from Arundhati Roy in the 1990s to Geetanjali Shree today.

| Updated: Aug 13, 2022, 06:44 PM IST

A look at all the renowned Indian writers who have won the prestigious Man Booker Prize, from Arundhati Roy in the 1990s to Geetanjali Shree today.