India@75: The first general elections of free India

It took India five years after gaining its independence in 1947 before the first Lok Sabha elections were held. It was a historic event for the fledgling democracy and it strengthened Congress's hold on power and that of Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru.

| Updated: Aug 14, 2022, 01:08 PM IST

