India@75: The first general elections of free India
It took India five years after gaining its independence in 1947 before the first Lok Sabha elections were held. It was a historic event for the fledgling democracy and it strengthened Congress's hold on power and that of Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru.
It took India five years after gaining its independence in 1947 before the first Lok Sabha elections were held. It was a historic event for the fledgling democracy and it strengthened Congress's hold on power and that of Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru.