trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2649599
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Indian Air Force Airlifts 18 Stranded Army Soldiers In Himachal Pradesh | Cloudburst | Landslide

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Aug 16, 2023, 10:05 AM IST
A Chinook helicopter of Western Air Command airlifted 18 Indian Army personnel and a 3-Ton Mini Dozer in a single sortie for rescue efforts in areas affected by landslides near Shimla on August 15.

All Videos

Watch Shocking visuals of destruction from Shimla
play icon3:44
Watch Shocking visuals of destruction from Shimla
House collapses due to heavy rains in Chamoli
play icon0:41
House collapses due to heavy rains in Chamoli
Bittu Bajrangi: The mastermind of Nuh Violence!
play icon1:7
Bittu Bajrangi: The mastermind of Nuh Violence!
This village celebrates Independence after 77 years
play icon10:53
This village celebrates Independence after 77 years
Indian High Commission celebrates 77th Independence Day in London
play icon2:14
Indian High Commission celebrates 77th Independence Day in London

Trending Videos

Watch Shocking visuals of destruction from Shimla
play icon3:44
Watch Shocking visuals of destruction from Shimla
House collapses due to heavy rains in Chamoli
play icon0:41
House collapses due to heavy rains in Chamoli
Bittu Bajrangi: The mastermind of Nuh Violence!
play icon1:7
Bittu Bajrangi: The mastermind of Nuh Violence!
This village celebrates Independence after 77 years
play icon10:53
This village celebrates Independence after 77 years
Indian High Commission celebrates 77th Independence Day in London
play icon2:14
Indian High Commission celebrates 77th Independence Day in London