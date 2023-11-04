trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2684233
Indian Air Force (IAF) Celebrates 70 Years Of Flying Instructors School In Chennai

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Nov 04, 2023, 08:39 PM IST
On November 4, the Flying Instructors School celebrated its platinum jubilee, hosted by the Indian Air Force in Chennai. November 4, 2018, marked the end of the 70th year that the Flying Instructors School has been teaching Indian air warriors.
Chhattisgarh Election: Who is playing the 'game' of betting with power?
Play Icon47:36
Chhattisgarh Election: Who is playing the 'game' of betting with power?
Play Icon1:37
"Cheap Publicity" Mumbai Police Charged Urfi Javed For Creating Fake Arrest Video | Zee News English
Drone attack on Hamas Chief Ismail Haniyeh house
Play Icon1:15
Drone attack on Hamas Chief Ismail Haniyeh house
World Cup 2023: Former Pakistani Pacer Ends 'Sachin-Virat' Debate, This Is What He Said
Play Icon1:59
World Cup 2023: Former Pakistani Pacer Ends 'Sachin-Virat' Debate, This Is What He Said
Delhi Pollution: The Real Reason Behind Delhi's
Play Icon1:56
Delhi Pollution: The Real Reason Behind Delhi's "Severe" Air Quality Index | AQI (413)

