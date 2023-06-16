NewsVideos
Indian Army kills 5 terrorists in Kupwara's Encounter

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jun 16, 2023, 12:46 PM IST
Jammu and Kashmir News: The Indian Army has achieved great success in Jammu and Kashmir. In Kupwara district today i.e. during the ongoing encounter since Friday morning, the security forces have killed five terrorists.

