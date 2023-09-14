trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2662109
Indian army pays last respects to Indian army dog Kent who laid down her life during Rajouri encounter

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Sep 14, 2023, 09:15 AM IST
The Indian army in the Rajouri sector of J&K paid last respects to Indian army dog Kent on September 13 for laying her life during the Rajouri encounter. Making the supreme sacrifice in the line of duty, in keeping with the highest traditions of the Indian army, the six-year-old female Labrador laid down her life shielding her handler during an encounter that broke out in Rajouri on September 12.
