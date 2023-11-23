trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2691359
Indian Army Search Operation underway against terrorists in Rajouri

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Nov 23, 2023, 11:42 AM IST
Jammu-Kashmir Encounter: A major army operation is underway against terrorists in Rajouri, Jammu and Kashmir. As per latest reports, Army and Jammu Kashmir Police are running a joint operation to bring the terrorists to their destination. Encounter that started yesterday between security forces and terrorists in Kalakot of Rajouri is still underway
