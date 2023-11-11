trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2686726
Indian Army Soldiers In Poonch, Jammu And Kashmir Celebrates Diwali By Offering Prayers

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Nov 11, 2023, 10:00 AM IST
As the festivities began with Dhanteras on November 10, Indian Army soldiers posted in Poonch in J&K celebrated the auspicious festival by offering prayers.
