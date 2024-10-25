Advertisement
Indian Army vehicle attacked in Jammu Kashmir

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Oct 25, 2024, 09:22 AM IST
Once again Jammu and Kashmir became a victim of the terror of terrorists... Two soldiers were martyred in the terrorist attack... and many people were injured... Watch the full report... The movement of army and army vehicles has suddenly increased in Gulmarg... Due to this, the terrorists attacked the army vehicle... This attack happened when the army vehicle was passing through Nagin Post in Botapathri area of ​​Gulmarg... Then the terrorists sitting in ambush started firing continuously on the army vehicle.

