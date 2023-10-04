trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2670577
Indian Army's big prepartion put China in tension!

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Oct 04, 2023, 01:40 AM IST
The Indian Air Force has increased its strength in view of China. Now if China-Pakistan make a mistake, it will cost them very dearly. According to reports, there will be a deal to purchase 97 indigenous Tejas Mark1A.
