trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2692407
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Indian Coast Guard Conducts 9th NATPOLREX, To Combat Oil And Chemical Spills At Sea | Gujarat

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Nov 26, 2023, 01:50 PM IST
The Indian Coast Guard conducted the 9th National Level Pollution Response Exercise (NATPOLREX) on Nov 25 in Vadinar, Gujarat. The aim of the ‘NATPOLREX’ exercise is to combat oil and chemical spills at sea.
Follow Us

All Videos

Play Icon1:50
"PM Modi Motivated Us" Suryakumar Yadav Praises PM Modi On Motivating Cricketer | Dressing Room
Rajasthan Election 2023: Who will benefit from the bumper voting in Rajasthan?
Play Icon5:24
Rajasthan Election 2023: Who will benefit from the bumper voting in Rajasthan?
Why Tejas fighter jet in trend ?
Play Icon3:23
Why Tejas fighter jet in trend ?
Hamas and Israel completed the second stage of Hostages deal
Play Icon4:31
Hamas and Israel completed the second stage of Hostages deal
'No normalcy anywhere', Omar Abdullah on Rajouri Encounter
Play Icon9:59
'No normalcy anywhere', Omar Abdullah on Rajouri Encounter

Trending Videos

play icon1:50
"PM Modi Motivated Us" Suryakumar Yadav Praises PM Modi On Motivating Cricketer | Dressing Room
Rajasthan Election 2023: Who will benefit from the bumper voting in Rajasthan?
play icon5:24
Rajasthan Election 2023: Who will benefit from the bumper voting in Rajasthan?
Why Tejas fighter jet in trend ?
play icon3:23
Why Tejas fighter jet in trend ?
Hamas and Israel completed the second stage of Hostages deal
play icon4:31
Hamas and Israel completed the second stage of Hostages deal
'No normalcy anywhere', Omar Abdullah on Rajouri Encounter
play icon9:59
'No normalcy anywhere', Omar Abdullah on Rajouri Encounter