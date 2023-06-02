NewsVideos
videoDetails

Indian Coast Guards, DRI recover 32 kg gold worth Rs 20.21 from beneath the ocean in Tamil Nadu

|Updated: Jun 02, 2023, 11:25 AM IST
In a joint operation, the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI), with the help of Indian Coast Guard (ICG), Mandapam & Ramnad Customs, Preventive Division, intercepted two fishing boats and seized 32.869 kg of foreign origin gold valued at Rs. 20.21 crore that was smuggled into India from Sri Lanka through the coast. Specific intelligence was developed by DRI, Chennai, that foreign origin gold is being smuggled from Sri Lanka through Vedhalai coast in Ramnad (TN) by different gangs using fishing boats. Accordingly, the DRI officers mounted extensive coastal surveillance with the help of ICG and identified the suspected fishing boats.

All Videos

BJP retaliates on Rahul Gandhi's Muslim League secular statement
2:50
BJP retaliates on Rahul Gandhi's Muslim League secular statement
4 IAF Rafale carries out long range mission in sky
4:33
4 IAF Rafale carries out long range mission in sky
TN: Transgender community celebrates ‘Pride Month’ in Chennai
2:24
TN: Transgender community celebrates ‘Pride Month’ in Chennai
Rahul Gandhi makes big statement over Democracy in Maryland
1:29
Rahul Gandhi makes big statement over Democracy in Maryland
Delhi Police recovers weapon in Sakshi Murder Case
11:28
Delhi Police recovers weapon in Sakshi Murder Case

Trending Videos

2:50
BJP retaliates on Rahul Gandhi's Muslim League secular statement
4:33
4 IAF Rafale carries out long range mission in sky
2:24
TN: Transgender community celebrates ‘Pride Month’ in Chennai
1:29
Rahul Gandhi makes big statement over Democracy in Maryland
11:28
Delhi Police recovers weapon in Sakshi Murder Case