Indian Foreign Ministry's strict message to Canada, 'Reduce the number of Canadian diplomats'

|Updated: Oct 06, 2023, 06:36 AM IST
India Canada News:: Amidst the India-Canada dispute, the Ministry of External Affairs has given strict messages to Canada. The Foreign Ministry has said, 'The number of Canadian diplomats should be reduced. The number of diplomats should be equal.
ICC Cricket World Cup 2023: Rameez Raja gets emotional remembering Delhi
ICC Cricket World Cup 2023: Rameez Raja gets emotional remembering Delhi
Delhi Liquor Policy Case: After Sanjay's arrest, who's next?
Delhi Liquor Policy Case: After Sanjay's arrest, who's next?
Sikkim Cloudburst Update: Is Nepal behind the devastation in Sikkim?
Sikkim Cloudburst Update: Is Nepal behind the devastation in Sikkim?
DNA: Mangal Dhawale travels 45 km to teach 1 child
DNA: Mangal Dhawale travels 45 km to teach 1 child
DNA: Be careful if you use lift
DNA: Be careful if you use lift

