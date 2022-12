videoDetails

Indian government takes a dig on Pakistan’s Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto’s comment

| Updated: Dec 17, 2022, 03:30 PM IST

India blasted on Pakistan FM Bilawal Bhutto, over his offensive personal attack on PM Narendra Modi. During the UN Security Council meeting, Bilawal took a veiled jibe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Pakistan Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto raised the issue of Kashmir at the UN Security Council meeting. Indian government takes a dig on Pakistan’s Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto’s comment