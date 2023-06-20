NewsVideos
videoDetails

Indian High Commission In London Hosts Yoga Session Ahead Of International Yoga Day

|Updated: Jun 20, 2023, 09:25 PM IST
People performed Yoga at Trafalgar Square in Central London, ahead of International Day of Yoga 2023. The event has been organised by the Indian High Commission and the Mayor of London.

All Videos

Baat Pate Ki: PM Modi will stop just 3 minutes away from the White House
play icon8:23
Baat Pate Ki: PM Modi will stop just 3 minutes away from the White House
Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath Makes Significant Statement On Pakistan Occupied Kashmir
play icon7:34
Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath Makes Significant Statement On Pakistan Occupied Kashmir
Yogi Adityanath Encourages People To Practice Yoga On International Yoga Day
play icon1:4
Yogi Adityanath Encourages People To Practice Yoga On International Yoga Day
Deshhit: PM Modi will start Mission-3 as soon as he reaches America
play icon29:26
Deshhit: PM Modi will start Mission-3 as soon as he reaches America
Titanic tourist submarine missing with five onboard, search operation underway
play icon2:48
Titanic tourist submarine missing with five onboard, search operation underway

Trending Videos

Baat Pate Ki: PM Modi will stop just 3 minutes away from the White House
play icon8:23
Baat Pate Ki: PM Modi will stop just 3 minutes away from the White House
Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath Makes Significant Statement On Pakistan Occupied Kashmir
play icon7:34
Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath Makes Significant Statement On Pakistan Occupied Kashmir
Yogi Adityanath Encourages People To Practice Yoga On International Yoga Day
play icon1:4
Yogi Adityanath Encourages People To Practice Yoga On International Yoga Day
Deshhit: PM Modi will start Mission-3 as soon as he reaches America
play icon29:26
Deshhit: PM Modi will start Mission-3 as soon as he reaches America
Titanic tourist submarine missing with five onboard, search operation underway
play icon2:48
Titanic tourist submarine missing with five onboard, search operation underway