trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2723020
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Indian Navy host 'Milan 2024' mega naval exercise in Visakhapatnam

|Updated: Feb 20, 2024, 07:12 AM IST
Follow Us
Milan 2024 Update: For the first time, Indian Navy is conducting naval exercises with 50 countries from 19 to 27 February. In such a large-scale naval exercise 'Milan-24', a fleet of 18 warships and aircraft will conduct military exercises on the ocean and port. The security of the country's naval interests is of paramount importance through alliance. This will be the beginning of a new era in naval cooperation.]

All Videos

Know from Acharya Shiromani Sachin significance of Jaya Ekadashi
Play Icon05:14
Know from Acharya Shiromani Sachin significance of Jaya Ekadashi
Daily Rashifal: Know the most accurate prediction of your zodiac sign. 20th Feb 2024 | Shiromani Sachin | Astro
Play Icon05:38
Daily Rashifal: Know the most accurate prediction of your zodiac sign. 20th Feb 2024 | Shiromani Sachin | Astro
Kasam Samvidhan Ki: Whose guarantee will the country take in 2024 Elections?
Play Icon24:09
Kasam Samvidhan Ki: Whose guarantee will the country take in 2024 Elections?
Sandeshkhali: Supreme Court rejects PIL seeking probe into case
Play Icon34:17
Sandeshkhali: Supreme Court rejects PIL seeking probe into case
DNA: Farmers reject Centre's new proposal on MSP
Play Icon08:17
DNA: Farmers reject Centre's new proposal on MSP

Trending Videos

Know from Acharya Shiromani Sachin significance of Jaya Ekadashi
play icon5:14
Know from Acharya Shiromani Sachin significance of Jaya Ekadashi
Daily Rashifal: Know the most accurate prediction of your zodiac sign. 20th Feb 2024 | Shiromani Sachin | Astro
play icon5:38
Daily Rashifal: Know the most accurate prediction of your zodiac sign. 20th Feb 2024 | Shiromani Sachin | Astro
Kasam Samvidhan Ki: Whose guarantee will the country take in 2024 Elections?
play icon24:9
Kasam Samvidhan Ki: Whose guarantee will the country take in 2024 Elections?
Sandeshkhali: Supreme Court rejects PIL seeking probe into case
play icon34:17
Sandeshkhali: Supreme Court rejects PIL seeking probe into case
DNA: Farmers reject Centre's new proposal on MSP
play icon8:17
DNA: Farmers reject Centre's new proposal on MSP